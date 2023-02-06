Here are last week’s top trending stories on Just Style:
NRF says US recession in 2023 ‘unlikely’
The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts “slight growth” for the US economy in 2023 but no official recession.
Cambodia to invest US$18m in apparel manufacturing projects
The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has approved three investment projects for the apparel sector that will create up to 5,000 jobs, according to local news reports.
Compostable plastic from packaging is key to fashion sustainability
CEO of Tipa Corp Daphna Nissenbaum notes reducing waste from packaging is a growing part of fashion brands’ efforts to become more sustainable.
World Bank visits Bangladesh garment factory to boost sustainable development
Global financial institution, the World Bank, visited a LEED-certified garment factory in Bangladesh last week to collaborate on the sustainable development of the country’s apparel industry.
How to win at the trending slow fashion movement
Fast fashion is so last season, Cem Altan, president of the International Apparel Federation (IAF) explains, adding Turkey is proving increasingly attractive as buyers look to higher quality products in smaller quantities with shorter lead times.
Foot Locker streamlines operations, slashes jobs
Foot Locker is the latest apparel and footwear retailer to announce job cuts and operational changes to streamline its processes following the UN’s forecast of a fall in global economic growth this year.