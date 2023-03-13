Top Stories this week on Just Style

Here are last week’s top trending stories on Just Style:

As apparel brands and retailers focus on sustainability, more apparel is being made from recycled fabric and some brands are even developing what is being described as ‘revolutionary fibres’.

Gap Inc’s most recent financial results offer a “bland retail” performance, according to GlobalData analyst Neil Saunders with the Athleta and Banana Republic owner reporting an operating loss of US$69m.

German sportswear giant Adidas saw its share price drop on 8 March after revealing what analysts have described as “disappointing” full-year results on the back of a “catastrophic” performance in China.

Senol Sankaya, CEO of Türkiye clothing manufacturing giant Yesim Group, tells Just Style it is impossible to compete with Asia on price but quality and speed are where Turkey shines.

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the company behind the Reebok and Ted Baker brands, is said to be among the suitors interested in acquiring footwear firm Hunter Boots.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Labor (MOL) is implementing a scheme in partnership with garment factory owners to provide financial allowances for workers impacted by the economic crisis.