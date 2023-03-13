Here are last week’s top trending stories on Just Style:
WEEK IN REVIEW: Sustainable action soars as apparel industry attempts to make amends
As apparel brands and retailers focus on sustainability, more apparel is being made from recycled fabric and some brands are even developing what is being described as ‘revolutionary fibres’.
Gap Inc focuses on savings following ‘bland retail’ performance
Gap Inc’s most recent financial results offer a “bland retail” performance, according to GlobalData analyst Neil Saunders with the Athleta and Banana Republic owner reporting an operating loss of US$69m.
Adidas reveals ‘disappointing’ FY amid poor China performance
German sportswear giant Adidas saw its share price drop on 8 March after revealing what analysts have described as “disappointing” full-year results on the back of a “catastrophic” performance in China.
Türkiye clothing makers must push quality and ‘true’ sustainability to compete with Asia says Yesim CEO
Senol Sankaya, CEO of Türkiye clothing manufacturing giant Yesim Group, tells Just Style it is impossible to compete with Asia on price but quality and speed are where Turkey shines.
Authentic Brands Group ‘interested’ in acquiring Hunter
Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the company behind the Reebok and Ted Baker brands, is said to be among the suitors interested in acquiring footwear firm Hunter Boots.
Cambodia garment workers impacted by crisis to receive financial aid
Cambodia’s Ministry of Labor (MOL) is implementing a scheme in partnership with garment factory owners to provide financial allowances for workers impacted by the economic crisis.