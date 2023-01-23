(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Here are last week’s top trending stories on Just Style:

Adidas to merge US, Canada operations to boost efficiencies

German sports brand adidas has confirmed it is combining its US and Canada operations as it considers ways to boost speed and cohesion.

New study suggests AI will revolutionise fashion design

A new study conducted by the Pusan National University, Busan, South Korea suggests human-artificial intelligence (AI) collaborative designs could revolutionise the future of fashion design and serve as an educational tool.

Fashion brands must be accountable for how garment suppliers are treated

This year has kicked off with several reports suggesting that, yet again, the bad purchasing practices of fashion brands and retailers are resulting in the mistreatment of garment suppliers and as a consequence garment workers. But, time has run out and it must stop now.

What can fashion brands learn from VF Corp’s sustainable solutions?

Improving traceability, investing in renewable energy, sourcing more responsibly and focusing on circularity have become key initiatives for US apparel giant VF Corp in its mission to reduce its impact on the planet.

Matalan acquisition by lenders will reduce debt

Matalan has been acquired by a cohort of lenders in a move that is expected to reduce the UK fashion and homeware retailer’s debt burden “significantly”.

EU textile plants face new requirements under emissions law

Some 3000 chemical and 300 textile industry plants in the EU will have to comply with new legal norms adopted under the EU Industrial Emissions Directive to reduce their environmental impact.