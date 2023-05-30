Here are last week’s top trending stories on Just Style:
Pacific Jeans showcases denim sector talent at Innovation Night
Pacific Jeans held the second Denim Innovation Night against the backdrop of the 14th Bangladesh Denim Expo to showcase the innovation in the country’s denim industry.
Tesco chair steps down amid misconduct allegations
UK supermarket Tesco has announced its board chair John Allan will be stepping down from his role at Tesco’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 16 June 2023, amid reports of personal misconduct.
Uncertain economy poses threat for global apparel industry
It could take a year for the global apparel industry’s outlook to improve given nine out of 15 key economic factors are weakening, writes Robert P. Antoshak, Gherzi Textile Organization partner.
Metaverse has potential to replace physical fashion stores
Brands in the fashion and textiles industry need to realise the potential of the metaverse is huge and it could even replace physical fashion stores in future, suggests Roberto Prato di Pamparato, founder and CEO of metaverse client consultancy, Art of NFT.
M&S Clothing & Home FY sales jump on ‘record’ in-store sales
Marks and Spencer (M&S) has booked an 11.5% uplift in Clothing and Home sales to £3.7bn ($4.5bn) for the year, driven by in-store sales.
Nike senior leadership changes include supply chain management
Sporting giant Nike has made a number of senior leadership changes, including the appointment of Craig Williams, who will take on Nike’s supply chain and logistics.
