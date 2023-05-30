Top Stories this week on Just Style (Credit: Just Style).

Pacific Jeans held the second Denim Innovation Night against the backdrop of the 14th Bangladesh Denim Expo to showcase the innovation in the country’s denim industry.

UK supermarket Tesco has announced its board chair John Allan will be stepping down from his role at Tesco’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 16 June 2023, amid reports of personal misconduct.

It could take a year for the global apparel industry’s outlook to improve given nine out of 15 key economic factors are weakening, writes Robert P. Antoshak, Gherzi Textile Organization partner.

Brands in the fashion and textiles industry need to realise the potential of the metaverse is huge and it could even replace physical fashion stores in future, suggests Roberto Prato di Pamparato, founder and CEO of metaverse client consultancy, Art of NFT.

Marks and Spencer (M&S) has booked an 11.5% uplift in Clothing and Home sales to £3.7bn ($4.5bn) for the year, driven by in-store sales.

Sporting giant Nike has made a number of senior leadership changes, including the appointment of Craig Williams, who will take on Nike’s supply chain and logistics.

