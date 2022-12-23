The Just Style team will be taking a short break from daily news from 26 December and will be back on 3 January 2022. In the meantime, we hope our predictions and insights for 2023 listed below as well as our look back on the biggest stories of 2022, will leave you with some food for thought.

What keeps apparel executives awake at night, and what other issues should the sector keep a close eye on in the year ahead? The Ukraine war, inflation, soaring energy costs and a turbulent market environment are all taking their toll on the global apparel and textiles industry.

Sourcing diversification, supply chain agility and sustainable operations are key for brands to navigate the current crisis and successfully sail through 2023.

Just Style’s new issue takes a look at what’s in store for the apparel industry in 2023 with experts discussing the biggest challenges and opportunities as well as the quick-win solutions.

Retail dominated the top read news on Just Style this year with fast fashion giant Shein featuring heavily. Cotton prices due to the Pakistan flood, China tariffs, store closures, innovation and sustainability also featured.

In this year-end roundup, we take a look at the top comment pieces on Just Style in 2022. which ranged from insights on key sourcing destinations to the latest innovations being launched by the world’s biggest retailers.

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, the Ukraine-Russia war, the global economy and sustainability were just some of the topics that were top of mind this year, with industry experts offering their views on the sector’s challenges, innovations and opportunities.

Among the industry executives who spoke with Just Style this year were Vivek Ramachandran, CEO and co-founder of digital platform Serai; Euratex director general Dirk Vantyghem; Sanjay Kumar Jain, CEO of global fashion infrastructure company PDS Limited; and Mango‘s global director of sustainability and sourcing, Andrés Fernández.