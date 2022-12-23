Retail dominated the top read news on Just Style this year with fast fashion giant SHEIN featuring heavily. Cotton prices due to the Pakistan flood, China tariffs, store closures, innovation and sustainability also featured.

Primark taps into menopause apparel market with new range

Primark is launching its first collection of nightwear, underwear and base layers which use the latest product innovations including anti-flush technology, cooling yarn, odour control, and temperature control designed to relieve symptoms such as hot flushes and sweating that are associated with menopause.

M&S plans 67 store closures, focuses on ‘quality store rotation’

British fashion and food retailer, Marks and Spencer’s (M&S) group will be closing 67 of its lower productivity full line stores, as stated in its ‘M&S Reshaped’ presentation published last week.

Cotton prices to surge on Pakistan flooding, experts warn

As the world’s fifth largest cotton producer, countries across the globe will likely feel the repercussions of the recent flooding devastation in Pakistan which will strangulate cotton supply in weeks to come and see prices soar.

Gap Inc to close Banana Republic sites in Europe

US specialty apparel retailer GAP Inc has confirmed to Just Style it will wind down its Banana Republic sites in Europe by the end of May.

Serious ramifications if UK found guilty for Xinjiang cotton imports

UK authorities faced a court hearing on 25 and 26 October following claims from campaigners that the UK had failed to block Xinjiang cotton imports potentially made with forced labour and a lawyer in the case summarises the trial for Just Style exclusively, saying the apparel industry giants could be investigated and prosecuted in the criminal courts if ruled guilty.

Shein pilots fashion resale platform amid documentary controversy

Shein Exchange has been launched with the goal to meet community demand by providing a one-stop destination for customers to become active participants in circularity and promote the benefits of purchasing pre-owned clothing over new items.

Matalan announces refinancing plan to secure its future

UK-based retailer Matalan reveals in its FY22 financial statement that its ability to “continue as a going concern is dependent upon the successful refinancing of its existing secured loan facilities before their maturity in January 2023”.

Evolushein: Shein launches first positive impact collection with recycled polyester

China’s fast fashion e-commerce retailer Shein has launched Evolushein, which features recycled polyester and is described as an affordable option for those wishing to make a positive impact with their product choices.

Vietnam allegedly “laundering” Xinjiang cotton

US Customs & Border Protection is being urged to pay closer attention to cotton-based goods being imported from Vietnam after campaign groups alleged the country is importing Xinjiang cotton to help China bypass sanctions imposed as part of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

H&M Group, Norrøna under fire in Norway over environmental claims

Norway’s consumer watchdog has issued warnings to clothing retailers H&M GROUP and Norrøna over what it deems “misleading environmental claims”, adding their use of the Higg Index is insufficient as a tool to support their environmental claims.

Pull & Bear, Bershka and Stradivarius China exit is wise move

Inditex pulling three brands from China is a good move says a Global Data apparel analyst which could create more potential for growth.

US apparel sector’s mixed response to 301 China tariffs

Multiple US apparel sector organisations took part in the US International Trade Commission’s public hearing last week to examine the impact of China’s 301 tariffs on US imports.

H&M under fire in US over sustainable material claims

A proposed class action lawsuit in the US is alleging H&M is greenwashing via the sustainability claims made in its Conscious Choice range.

Patagonia launches its first circular T-shirt

Outdoor ethical clothing brand Patagonia has launched its first circular T-shirt using discarded tees and cotton scraps.

Nike board votes down proposal to quit China sourcing

The board of directors at NIKE Inc, has voted against a shareholder proposal to halt its sourcing of goods and raw materials from China as concerns surrounding human rights violations in Xinjiang continue to mount.

Adidas subject of global action over supply chain workers’ rights

German sportswear giant adidas has become the subject of a week of civil action and protests globally over the company’s “refusal” to take responsibility for workers’ rights in its supply chain.

Shein moves to quell fears of toxic chemicals in products

Shein has assured it takes product safety “very seriously” in the wake of reports hazardous chemicals were found in some of its products, breaking EU regulatory limits on chemicals.

Adidas launches probe into Myanmar supplier after mass worker dismissals

Adidas says it is investigating one of its supplier factories in Myanmar which is alleged to have sacked trade union members striking over pay and conditions.

Tougher rules for fashion industry under new EU textiles strategy

Clothing sold in Europe must be longer-lasting, easier to repair and its journey to point of sale traceable, under the new EU textiles strategy proposed by the EU Commission.

Project to transform agricultural waste into green fibres for fashion sector

A new project aims to validate and scale technologies that can successfully transform agricultural waste into sustainable textile fibres.