The apparel industry’s ‘coming of age’ slogan – circularity, eco-friendly (Image via Getty Images).

Lately, the apparel industry has been bewitched with the vivacity of ideas like circularity, nature-based fibres, bio-materials and so on. My fellow journalist pointed out last week “we are a long way off” while sharing her qualms on textile waste.

But, the future is not all that dark and bleak for the world of fashion.

Brands and retailers are stepping up and collaboration is the new way forward to realign the industry’s priority. Renewed partnerships like those between Birla Cellulose and Nanollose are researching to develop eco-friendly fibres.

Keeping up with the bid to make one of the most polluting industries circular, Japanese textile producer Toyoshima & Co is investing in FyberX to support the industrial-scale US production of its regenerative hemp fibre – another example of the collective efforts towards using natural fibres over chemical raw materials.

Ventile has also incorporated Nordshield’s nature-based fabric technology as part of its ongoing sustainability initiative. The resultant garments, as Nordshield says, are biodegradable, sustainably produced, and free of heavy metals.

The industry is glaring at the irrevocable past and stepping forward with caution. Believe it or not, making the world of apparel circular begins in the field – how the raw material is grown has a significant impact on its surrounding environment.

Inditex, the owner of Zara, recently signed an EUR15m agreement with non-profit Conservation International to expand and scale work around regenerative agricultural systems.

With such instances proving that change is not far away, I believe it comes down to the consumers and brands alike taking responsibility and driving this ‘circular’ revolution together.

We will have to bear in mind that circularity cannot be achieved in a day, however, it is also not a distant dream.

